I am proud of your sleepless nights just to make this country work - First Lady celebrates husband

• It's Fathers' Day and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has sent her wish to her husband, the president



• She touted what she said are the sleepless nights the president has just to make this country work



• She also celebrated all fathers for their commitment and dedication to making lives better



The country needs fixing; at least that is the assertion of a lot of Ghanaians today but in celebrating her husband on the occasion, the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, eulogized the president, praising what she described as his sleepless nights just to make the country work.



In what appears to be a subtle commentary on the ragging #FixTheCountry campaign that has swept through social media in the last months, the First Lady, used her Fathers' Day wish to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to tell the world how the Number One man is literally breaking his back to fix the country.



In a Twitter thread, Rebecca Akufo-Addo wrote, "Over the last four years having watched and prayed for my husband as father of the nation, I have had a close view of the sleepless nights, the countless overstretches and the physical strain to make this country work. @NAkufoAddo remains a father we all would be proud of."



She also celebrate all the towering efforts of fathers across the country, stressing that it is a day that reminds us of the "commitment and dedication" of all fathers.



"Every Fathers’ Day is a reminder of the commitment and dedication the journey of fatherhood requires. A lifetime of commitment to providing for us and giving us the adequate protection needed to grow," she wrote.



