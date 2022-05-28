I am optimistic Wontumi will win - First Vice-Chair aspirant

Politics of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP regional polls underway



Chairman Wontumi contest for chairmanship again



Wontumi faces keen competition in polls



Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has been met with stiff competition in the ongoing New Patriotic Party regional elections.



He is being contested keenly by Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (Coka) who is also hoping to be given the chance to lead the NPP in the region.



Regardless, members of his team believe the incumbent regional chair will be retained at the end of the polls which are underway.



Kwabena Sekyire who is aspiring to be first Vice Chair on the Wontumi ticket expressed optimism about a win from his camp when he spoke to GhanaWeb.



“My expectation is that, the Wontumi team will be victorious,” he said.



According to him, Chairman Wontumi and his team have invested a lot of hard work since the day of the campaign launch till the day of the election.



“I have been with him since the day of our campaign launch, we have been campaigning together. I believe he will win because we have worked very hard,” he noted.



He further noted that the ones who work hard are the ones who will have a good outcome.



“We don’t vote at the regional sector. The polling stations are with the constituency chairmen, so when the constituency chairmen work very hard, it means the region will also come out with their best results,” he asserted.



Wontumi's chief competitor, COKA, prior to the elections received several commendations and was tipped to win chairmanship for the region.



Watch the interview with GhanaWeb below



