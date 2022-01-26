I am opposed to E-Levy even if it is reduced to 0.000% - Ernesto Yeboah

General News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-levy bill to be discussed in parliament next week



Government to hold E-levy townhall meeting



Ernesto Yeboah chides minority over E-levy



Commander in Chief of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah has emphasized his opposition against the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy) which is currently a bill before parliament.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the pressure group leader emphasised that not even a decision by government to cause a reduction in the 1.75% proposed levy will cause him to revise his position.



According to Ernesto Yeboah, the decision by government to impose the tax on electronic transactions including Mobile Money transfers is grounded in any philosophical, moral or material basis.



“I am opposed to E-Levy even if it is reduced to 0.000%. It must not exist in any shape or form. It has no philosophical, moral or material basis for existence,” he wrote.



Despite the public indications of its opposition against the bill, Ernesto Yeboah alluded that the minority side of parliament have failed to object to the passing of the bill.



“Unfortunately, no such opposition exists in Parliament right now,” he noted.



In a different post, the EFL leader said the open resistance of the minority in parliament against the bill is only a scripted show to hide their agreement to the bill from the public.



“Don’t fall for the drama in parliament over the Momo Tax (E-Levy) tomorrow. It is all planned to hide the fact that the NDC has again sold out,” he added.



Parliament reconvened from the Christmas break on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.



According to the leadership of the majority, discussion on the bill has been pushed to next week to give room for further consultations.



Meanwhile, the government has scheduled an E-levy townhall meeting to be held in Koforidua on Thursday, January 27, 2022.



The townhall meeting according to the minister for finance is to give the government the opportunity to sensitize citizens on the need and importance of the E-levy as a revenue mobilisation venture.









