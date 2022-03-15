'I am not weak, I am intelligent' - Newly confirmed Adaklu DCE assures

Politics of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: Albert Gooddays

Members of the Adaklu District Assembly in the Volta region have finally approved the President's District Chief Executive (DCE) Nominee, Juliana Kpedekpo, on March, 14 2022.



The newly confirmed DCE got 17 yes votes out of a total of 19 votes cast which made her score more than fifty one percent.



Speaking to the media after her confirmation, Ms. Kpedekpo said she may physically look calm but that does not defeat her capabilities.



"You see my demeanor? I look a bit calm, so someone could interpret it to be weakness but shouldn't be, it comes from the kind of natural intelligent that you have in the brain that you can use to impact people's life. It is not about physical fighting here and there, no that's not it so I am not weak but I can say by the grace of God I am intelligent and I am confident," she answered when journalists asked about her strength.



Speaking on her priorities, she noted that areas such as women and children development, water and sanitation, health and education are what she is poised to improve in the Adaklu district.



"I will work hard to help the system in terms of our social economic development, education, health care, gender issues, women and children, agriculture practices and water, these are the things that are really on my heart that I will like to work on," she said.



Juliana Kpedekpo said she is ready and willing to collaborate with Adaklu Traditional Authority in other to achieve success for the area.



"They (Chiefs) are the custodians of the land, I am ready to work with them, I will approach them, seek their guidance and advice so that together, we can make sure that government policies are successfully implemented within Adaklu," she mentioned.



Before her confirmation, she was earlier rejected by members of the Assembly, some two nominees, Bright Nyatsikor and Phanuel Donkor were also rejected in separate election.