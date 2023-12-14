I am not taking back my words – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu affirms exit from parliament in 2024

Politics of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has affirmed that he will bow out of the legislative chamber after serving his current term.



The lawmaker who would have spent 28 years in parliament by 2024 for the umpteenth time in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Okay FM said he will not seek re-election in 2024.



“Akans have a saying that a man does not go back to lick his spit. I’ve already mentioned it a number of times and I still stand by it,” he stated of a possible U-turn.



According to him, while he is yet to officially write to the New Patriotic Party informing the leadership of his decision, his mind is already made up.



The NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections has held primaries in constituencies that do not have seats in parliament - orphan constituencies so called.



Meanwhile, the party has fixed early 2024 to hold parliamentary primaries in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament.







GA/SARA





You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.