I am not part of anybody’s campaign team of strategists – Spio Gabrah debunks Duffuor alliance

Politics of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Duffuor launches initiative to support NDC constituencies



Dr Spio Garbrah and other NDC bigwigs attend Dr Duffuor’s launch event



Herald Newspaper names Dr Garbrah other NDC members as part of Dr Duffuor’s campaign strategists



One-time flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Dr Ekwow Spio Garbrah, has debunked reports of him being enlisted as a member of Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s campaign strategists.



Dr Duffour who tipped is to contest the NDC’s flagbearership for 2024, recently launched a project to resource the party’s constituencies.



The project launched in the Ashaiman Constituency saw the attendance of Dr Spio Garbrah amongst other high profile NDC members and was tagged by many as part of Dr Duffuor’s engagements towards officially announcing his 2024 flagbearership ambition.



The Herald Newspaper reporting on the event, named Dr Spio Garbrah as part of campaign strategists unveiled by Dr Duffuor for his campaign.



“Duffour’s NDC 2024 Political Strategists Out: Spio Garbrah, Fritz Barfour & Others Make List,” the Herald Newspaper splashed on the frontpage of its Monday, April 11, 2022, issue.



However, in a disclaimer issued via his Facebook page, Dr Spio Garbrah who is a former minister for trade and industry described the story headline as false and deliberately shared to mislead the public.



“I am NOT part of ANYBODY’s campaign team of strategists as alleged.

“After all, I have my own ideas and leadership records and potential. This has been self-evident within the NDC for at least 16 years. I just saw fit to give a worthy brother some assistance at a Constituency program,” he stated.



Tagging his reported membership of Dr Duffour’s campaign strategists team as fanciful, Dr Spio Garbrah stated that his only reason for participating in the launch was for the very idea of helping the party’s structures through such an initiative and nothing else.



“I have no idea of any other agenda except what was publicly declared at Ashaiman last week in front of mostly Constituency executives and ordinary party members who need a lot of hope."



“What I attended at Ashaiman was not a Campaign Launch, but the Launch of a Program to assist Constituencies, and to encourage entrepreneurship in NDC. Dr Duffour deserves credit for his ideas and proposed contributions. Those who have even better ideas should all be encouraged as well,” he added.



He further pointed out that the party for a fact is yet to officially open the space for leadership contests adding that his absence from the political scene over the period has been due to his engagement in some international assignments.



“The Party has not invited anyone interested in any National or Regional, Constituency or Branch offices to come forward and pick forms. Any suggestions that I belong to anyone’s campaign team is fanciful and untrue. I am very busy with three international assignments, hence my low level of visibility in NDC affairs,” Dr Garbrah emphasized.



The NDC having lost the 2020 presidential elections, is geared towards gaining power in the 2024 elections.



