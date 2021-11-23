I am not authorized - CJ on Defeamekpor’s alleged unlawful Law School admission report request

General News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

South Dayi MP writes to CJ requesting documents on Law School admission investigation



Committee set up to investigate alleged unlawful Ghana School of Law admissions



CJ says he will table request before General Legal Council for consideration



Chief Justice Anin Yeboah has refused a request by the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Defeamekpor asking for the release of details of a probe conducted into allegations of unlawful admissions into the Ghana School of Law.



According to the Chief Justice, he is yet to receive a directive from the General Legal Council which he chairs, to release the probe findings.



“I am unfortunately not authorised by the Council to release the requested documents relating to the ongoing investigation. The constituted committee is yet to report to the Council on any progress to date,” a report by Myjoyonline quoted the Chief Justice.



The MP for South Dayi in his letter to the Chief Justice noted that some students who sat for the Ghana School of Law entrance exam in 2020 and failed were admitted nonetheless.



The MP further stated that he is aware of a committee which was tasked to look into the matter and that the said committee was chaired by the outgoing President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Anthony Forson.



The committee as part of its work is said to have queried and received responses from the Acting Director of the school, the Registrar and the Deputy Registrar.



Rockson Defeamekpor had requested all these documents saying the Constitution of Ghana and the Right to Information law guarantees his right of access to the said documents.



He thus requested the documents to be made available to him in seven days.



Meanwhile the Chief Justice has stated that he will table the request to the GLC at its next meeting for consideration.