I am not against the NPP government – Goaso Manhene after crying to Mahama for developmental projects

General News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Goasomanhene, Nana Akwasi Bosompra, who recently shared his concerns about neglect by the central government in terms of basic development needs to former president John Dramani Mahama, has clarified that he is not against the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The chief lamented the lack of attention to development projects in his jurisdiction, particularly emphasizing the state of bad roads in his community.



His emotional plea caught public attention when he shed tears while expressing his grievances and alleged that his gods had neglected the community due to the dusty nature of the roads.



However, in a subsequent interview with the media, Nana Akwasi Bosompra explained that his intention for speaking out about the developmental challenges in his community was not fueled by any hatred for the government.



He emphasized that chiefs, traditionally, are not supposed to cry, but the situation prompted him to speak out for the wellbeing of his people.



"In Ghana, if you are talking, then people tend to believe that you are against them, but that is not the case, and that is not who I am. Everybody knows that what I am saying is the truth, and if I am speaking the truth, I don't fear anybody except God. Nowadays we should think about Ghana; we shouldn’t be focusing on NPP or NDC. We should put Ghana first,” he said.



Addressing the perception that his concerns were politically motivated, Nana Akwasi Bosompra clarified, "Chiefs aren't supposed to cry, but the tears just came. Even now, everybody knows that since I spoke out, there has been improvement.



“The park has been built. I believe the Tepa to Goaso road will also be constructed soon. So, as a chief, you do not have to remain silent because when you talk, people may affiliate you with one party, risking harm to your town. Speak up and speak the truth, so please I don't hate anybody I am just saying the truth,” he added.





Ahafo Region: I am not against NPP government - Goaso Manhene tells residents #UTVNews pic.twitter.com/yKvLFY2GfS — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) November 29, 2023

AM/DO