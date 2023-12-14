'I am not a thief or hypocrite' - KT Hammond on suspension of import restriction bill

General News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has refuted claims that the proposed Legislative Instrument (L.I) to restrict the importation of 22 selected items in the country was geared towards creating starvation.



He stated that for Ghana to have the robust economy it desires, import restriction and increasing local production was the way to go.



Speaking at the 12th AGI Industry and Quality Awards, K.T Hammond explained that the restriction of the items was to support local production instead of banning them in the country.



Labelling some of his fellow politicians as hypocrites, the Minister of Trade and Industry said the other politicians should have known better that the move was not to create food shortage in the country as purported by many.



He said, "A robust economy must be built, we cannot build the economy the way we are doing things. I am not a thief that's why we are doing this. The bill is not there for anyone to benefit. We started the One District-One Factory and we must go through with our import restriction and local production initiative.



"You guys [politicians] are telling the whole world that K.T Hammond intends to create starvation. I know very well we do not have enough production capacity and storage capacity but I do not intend to ban but to restrict and in the process to support local production.



"This initiative will never cause starvation in this country. Those hypocrite politicians, which I am not one, should know I do not intend to create a shortage in this country”, the trade and industry minister added.



The decision to halt the introduction of the bill came after encountering substantial opposition from the Minority caucus in Parliament and various stakeholders in the trade industry.



The primary concerns raised revolved around insufficient consultation and apprehensions regarding potential increased corruption under the proposed regulations.



The Legislative Instrument had intended to impose restrictions on the importation of 22 selected essential items, including rice, tripes (yemuadie), bladders and stomachs of animals, poultry, animal and vegetable oil, margarine, and fruit juices.



Additionally, the list comprised soft drinks, mineral water, noodles and pasta, ceramic tiles, corrugated paper and paperboard, mosquito coil and insecticides, soaps and detergents, motor cars, iron and steel, cement, polymers (plastics and plastic products), fish, sugar, clothing and apparel, biscuits, and canned tomatoes.



