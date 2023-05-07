'I am here, I am your kind' – Abdul-Razak Yakubu rallies support from NDC youth in Ayawaso Central

Politics of Sunday, 7 May 2023

A parliamentary aspirant candidate in the Ayawaso Central constituency, on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abdul-Razak Yakubu, has told the youth of his community to think carefully about their future when making a decision in the upcoming party polls.



He told the young men and women in his constituency that it is time for them to choose someone who is accessible to them; a person who is just like them.



“Are we saying that unless you are a millionaire, you cannot be elected in our constituency? If that is the case, then I don’t see any of you becoming Members of Parliament in our constituency.



“So, think about your future. Somebody will give you money, but somebody will speak to you in the face, the truth, because I am accessible. I’m available to you. I am here; I am your kind. Think carefully about your future before you make all the choices you’re going to make,” he urged them.



Earlier, after he successfully went through his vetting, Abdul-Razak Yakubu told GhanaWeb that said that a ticket with his name is a real chance for the youth of Ghana to experience a change in governance.



According to him, should the people of Ayawaso Central give him the needed nod, he would ensure that they begin to experience real pride in the choice that they have made.



He added that his dream is to restore the pride of the youth in their communities.



“Ghana now has a real chance to let Ghanaians feel at home and to be proud of the development in the country and further, through me. We also look to spreading the pride of the youth across the African continent.,” he said.



He also called for support for the presidential candidate aspirant of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, stating that an Abdul-Razak-John-Dramani-Mahama ticket will make Ghanaians a shining example for the world.



“So, let us go out and vote for JDM and Abdul-Razak Yakubu. And Ghana will surprise the world!” he added.



The NDC will hold its national congress to elect parliamentary candidates and a presidential candidate on May 13, 2023.







