I am guilty of all the charges against me - Sodomy teacher

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The social studies teacher of Kulpi Junior High School, Natomah Otabel, accused of allegedly sodomizing some 18 pupils has pleaded guilty to all the charges.



The teacher who is currently standing trial for the offense was sent to the Tamale Circuit Court after he was discharged by the Salaga Magistrate Court on Wednesday, October 13.



The teacher was immediately rearrested for the trial in Tamale.



The Presiding Judge remanded him into police custody to reappear on Thursday, October 21 for judgment.



The suspect was arrested on Monday, September 27 after some relatives of victims reported the matter to the Salaga police.



His act was condemned by the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry.