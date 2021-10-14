You are here: HomeNews2021 10 14Article 1380058

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

I am guilty of all the charges against me - Sodomy teacher

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

The suspect pleaded guilty of all the charges in court The suspect pleaded guilty of all the charges in court

The social studies teacher of Kulpi Junior High School, Natomah Otabel, accused of allegedly sodomizing some 18 pupils has pleaded guilty to all the charges.

The teacher who is currently standing trial for the offense was sent to the Tamale Circuit Court after he was discharged by the Salaga Magistrate Court on Wednesday, October 13.

The teacher was immediately rearrested for the trial in Tamale.

The Presiding Judge remanded him into police custody to reappear on Thursday, October 21 for judgment.

The suspect was arrested on Monday, September 27 after some relatives of victims reported the matter to the Salaga police.

His act was condemned by the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry.

Join our Newsletter

Sports

Nettey scored an own goal in the game

Kotoko suffer defeat in first pre-season game in Dubai

Business

The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.8802

Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at October 14

Entertainment

Psalm Adeteyfio (TT)

Badu Kobi gave TT money to build a house three years ago – Mr Beautiful reveals

Africa

Danny Manu | Photo credit BBC

Ghanaian-Brit develops wireless earbuds that can translate 40 languages

Opinions

Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Congratulations to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare