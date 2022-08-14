I am fully aware that things are difficult – Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is fully aware that things are difficult for Ghanaians and so he is working to lift them out of the challenges sooner or later.



“Things are not at all where we would like to be as far as the economy is concerned, and I’m fully aware that these are difficult times for us,” he said.



“However, with the appropriate policies, hard work and determination of the people of Ghana, I have no doubt we will soon come out stronger.”



President Akufo-Addo said this on Saturday at the 22nd General Assembly meeting of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), being held at the Ramseyer Presbyterian Church at Kwahu-Abetifi.



He said the last three years from 2020 had proved to be challenging years for Ghana, as like all other countries due to the COVID-9 ravages and the Russia-Ukraine war.



He was, however, grateful to the PCG for the constructive and crucial role it played in affairs of national development, saying, “your theme for this assembly 'Christ in you the Hope of Glory' is certainly reassuring and gives hope in times like this.”



The General Assembly is the highest decision-making body of the church and is expected to be attended by over 250 commissioners and corresponding members from all 21 presbyteries, both home and abroad.



The Right Reverend Professor JOY Mante, the Moderator of the General Assembly, said despite the difficulty, the Government had managed the harsh effects of the global crisis on the Ghanaian economy well.



“However, we need to rebuild our economy, so we don't stay long with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme,” he added.



He appealed to Ghanaians to show maturity and be tactful in their approach in responding to national issues in these difficult times.



President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by Mr Dan Botwe, Member of Parliament for Okere and Local Government Minister and Mr Seth Acheampong Eastern Regional Minister, among others.