You are here: HomeNews2021 11 12Article 1400257

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘I am against the anti-gay bill’ – Gabby Otchere-Darko

« Prev

Next »

Comments (49)

Listen to Article

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko says he is against the anti-gay Bill

• He said, he is ready to defend the right of minorities

• He made these remarks in a post on his Twitter timeline

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said he does not agree with the "Proper Human Sexuality and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021" popularly known as the anti-gay bill which is currently before Parliament.

Otchere-Darko in a tweet indicated that, even though he is a proud Ghanaian, he will defend the right of minorities everywhere because he has a sense of justice to disagree with the majority.

"I am against the anti-gay bill & not shy to say so. I am a proud Ghanaian who cherishes all that is good about our value systems, including tolerance. And, I will defend the right of minorities everywhere. I have the courage and a sense of justice to disagree with the majority," his tweet read.

About the anti-gay Bill

The anti-gay Bill, since its introduction last July by eight Members of Parliament (MPs) from both sides, has generated numerous comments and reactions from both proponents and opponents, including legal luminaries and academics.

However, both sides of the House have indicated their readiness to outlaw the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) practices in the country based on its culture, morality and values.

The Speaker of the House, Alban Bagbin, while sticking to the position of outlawing the practice, has, however, indicated that the House would not engage in filibustering the proposed piece of legislation.

He further indicated that the House would conduct an open hearing into the Bill and a vote on the Bill would be done publicly.



Join our Newsletter

Sports

Black Stars of Ghana

World Cup qualifiers: Ghana to qualify with win over South Africa in Cape Coast

Business

Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang

SSNIT pays over GH¢2.7bn to beneficiaries this year

Entertainment

COP Kofi Boakye speaking during a meeting between the IGP and creative industry players

You want privileges to pull a weapon, no! – COP Kofi Boakye chides celebrities

Africa

Some corrupt public officials

Top corruption cases that cost Nigeria trillions of dollars

Opinions

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

The current high level of corruption in Ghana makes me feel that Rawlings’ coup is meaningless