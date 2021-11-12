‘I am against the anti-gay bill’ – Gabby Otchere-Darko

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said he does not agree with the "Proper Human Sexuality and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021" popularly known as the anti-gay bill which is currently before Parliament.



Otchere-Darko in a tweet indicated that, even though he is a proud Ghanaian, he will defend the right of minorities everywhere because he has a sense of justice to disagree with the majority.



"I am against the anti-gay bill & not shy to say so. I am a proud Ghanaian who cherishes all that is good about our value systems, including tolerance. And, I will defend the right of minorities everywhere. I have the courage and a sense of justice to disagree with the majority," his tweet read.



About the anti-gay Bill



The anti-gay Bill, since its introduction last July by eight Members of Parliament (MPs) from both sides, has generated numerous comments and reactions from both proponents and opponents, including legal luminaries and academics.



However, both sides of the House have indicated their readiness to outlaw the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) practices in the country based on its culture, morality and values.



The Speaker of the House, Alban Bagbin, while sticking to the position of outlawing the practice, has, however, indicated that the House would not engage in filibustering the proposed piece of legislation.



He further indicated that the House would conduct an open hearing into the Bill and a vote on the Bill would be done publicly.







