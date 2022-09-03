I almost died from working two jobs for five years in the UK - Ghanaian reveals

Diasporia News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

A UK-based Ghanaian, Alfred Adom, has disclosed that he worked two jobs as a cleaner and a construction worker but decided to quit after a near-death experience caused by stress.



In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Alfred mentioned that he worked during the day on a construction site and the night as a cleaner. As a result, Alfred had little time for rest and would usually take a nap on the train for his next shift.



He indicated that two instances pushed him into making an important decision. According to Alfred, he worked as a cleaner from midnight to 6 am and slept on the train for about an hour before his construction job began.



“While moving heavy doors at the site, one fell on both legs, but I couldn’t visit the hospital because I didn’t have documents. So they paid me for the day and sent me home. If I had lost both legs, it would have been for nothing.



The second episode was at the train station. I was waiting for a train on the platform. I dozed off, and for a split second, I felt like I had fallen onto the train tracks. So I decided to stop the construction job,” Alfred recounted.



After five years, Alfred decided to tidy to become a nurse while working in the field. He mentioned that a friend introduced him to nursing, and he got his degree in 2007.



“I would have ended up in Australia because I had applied for a school there. But I decided to stick to nursing because education has always been a theme. So when the nursing opportunity came, I grabbed it,” he told DJ Nyaami.