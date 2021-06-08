I acted in self defence - Somanya girlfriend killer

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

• Prosper Negble has been accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death



• According to the 40-year-old suspect, it was not his intention to kill Believe Sackitey but only acted in self-defence



• The incident happened after the lovers met to celebrate Negble's birthday





A 40-year-old suspect standing trial for allegedly killing his girlfriend says he mistakenly killed her out of self defence.



GhanaWeb's police sources revealed that Prosper Negble during police investigations said he stabbed Believe Sackitey, 28, after disarming her when she attempted stabbing him with a knife she had in her bag.



This was during a misunderstanding between the two following two phone calls Believe received when the two were lodging in the guest house.



GhanaWeb learnt that though the two formerly lived together at Kakadezi, a village in the Volta Region, Believe relocated to a community near Accra after the relationship went sour. It was as well learnt that Prosper who was keen on a reunion with the deceased, invited her for the celebration of his birthday where the two agreed to meet at the Gameli Guest House in Somanya on April 5, 2021.



While at the guest house, suspect told police that his estranged girlfriend received a call, apparently from a man which generated into minor exchanges between the two. However, Believe received a second phone call later on in the night which the suspect didn't take kindly to.



This generated into an argument with the suspect alleging that she brought out a knife from her bag with which she attempted stabbing him.



He said he managed to dispossess her of the knife and stabbed her in retaliation, resulting in her death.



He subsequently sneaked out of the guest house at around 3am with only a security man at the facility on duty.



Background



A District Magistrate Court in Somanya presided over by His Lordship, Justice A. Alafa, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, remanded Prosper Negble who is suspected of the murder of Believe Sackitey at Somanya.



The suspect who hails from Kakadedzi, has been subsequently charged with murder, contrary to Section 46 of the Criminal Offence Act 1960 (ACT 29) and is to reappear before the court at a later date.



Police say, the suspect in his statement on Monday, April 12, confessed to murdering Believe and pleaded for forgiveness from Ghanaians.

Believe's lifeless body was found in a pool of blood on April 6, 2021.



The suspect was subsequently arrested at the Somanya District Police Headquarters on Saturday, April 10, 2021, after he was identified by the receptionist at the facility as the other person who checked into the facility with the victim.