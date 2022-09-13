‘I accept responsibility for the administrative lapses’ – Secretary to Asogli State Council apologises

General News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Secretary to the Asogli State Council in the Volta Region has admitted wrongdoing in circumstances that led to the rejection of gifts of Assin Central Member of Parliament by the Chiefs and People of the Asogli Traditional Area at the 2022 Asogli Te Za (Yam Festival).



During the durbar of the festival over the weekend to climax the long week occasion that commenced on August 6, 2022, the festivity encountered some controversies despite the theme “Let’s Eschew Greed, Unite for Peace, Development, and Prosperity.”



It is alleged that the Paramount Chief of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede, and his chiefs and elders reportedly rejected some gifts from the camp of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.



In a statement explaining what exactly transpired the secretary to the Asogli State Council, Stephen Tetteh said he accepted any fallout of the occasion, because Mr Agyapong requested, through his representatives, an invitation to attend the Yam festival.



However, the Asogli State Council disapproved of it because of “several loose comments and utterances he made which the council viewed as unbecoming of an honourable member of Ghana’s parliament.”



Mr. Tetteh said given this he takes full “responsibility for the administrative lapse which resulted in sending of an invitation letter to Mr Agyapong,” and thus apologised to both Mr Agyapong and the Asogli State Council.



Read the full details of the letter below:



