I’II step down as Presiding Bishop for Perez Chapel soon - Bishop Agyinasare

General News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Founder and Presiding Bishop of the Perez Chapel Bishop Charles Agyinasare has officially announced plans to resign as presiding Bishop of the Church.



The man of God disclosed this when he was delivering his sermon during the 2021 watch night service on Friday, December 31, 2021.



He, however, revealed he will continue to remain as the Founder and Bishop of the Perez Chapel International.



He would be handing over to Bishop Ohene Benjamin Aboagye.



He said “beloved, judging from the prophetic word, I am confident that 2022 will be much different.



"It is significant because as a church we will be reaching two milestones, my 60th anniversary on the physical side and Perez chapel’s 35 years on the spiritual side.”



About the Perez Chapel



The Perez Chapel International has a Pentecostal and Charismatic orientation and believes in the totality of the Bible.



The Perez Chapel International, formerly known as the Word Miracle Church International, started in Tamale, Northern Ghana on 29th March 1987.



The Perez Chapel also has over 106 churches in the city of Accra, with its headquarters in Dzorwulu, Accra. The Church currently has almost 600 churches in 22 countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh.



The Perez Dome, a 14,000 seater auditorium regarded as the largest auditorium in Ghana and 13th largest auditorium in the world, is the leading branch of P.C.I.



By the beginning of 2020 the Perez Dome had over 20,000 worshippers in two services. The senior pastors of the Dome are Bishop Charles and Rev Mrs Vivian Agyinasare.



About Bishop Agyinasare



Agyinasare is married to Rev. Mrs. Vivian Agyinasare (m.1985), who currently serves as the Co-founder and the International Women’s Director of the Perez Chapel International and Associate Churches Worldwide.



They have three adult children, an adopted daughter: Rev. Dr. Selaise Agyinasare, Rev. Francis Agyinasare, Mrs. Charlene Ampah, Ms Clementina Quarshie, and four grandchildren.



In 1987, Agyinasare started a church, World Miracle Bible Church was later renamed Word Miracle Church International (now Perez Chapel International) in Tamale, the Northern Region of Ghana.



He moved to Accra in 1994 (CFC Building – Nkrumah Circle) where his meetings were characterized by mighty signs and wonders including stopping the rain. From an initial Sunday morning membership of seventy adults in October 1994, the church has grown phenomenally to several thousands of people with over 86 branches currently in Accra and hundreds of affiliates worldwide.



In what he calls “The Great Move”, he led his local church the Circle Branch to buy and relocate the branch to the former Meat Marketing Board Head Office (now Perez Dome, Dzorwulu) in March 1998.