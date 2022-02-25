I’ve not heard Adwoa Safo wants my post – Afenyo-Markin

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has indicated that he has never heard that the Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament(MP) Sarah Adwoa Safo is asking the government to give his position to her.



Member of Parliament for Assin Central in a series of interviews had disclosed that Adwoa Safo Sarah had officially written to the Akufo-Addo government making demands of the government before she agrees to come to Parliament in order to soar up the numbers to the controversial e-levy passed.



She has insisted that she will only avail herself to the work in Parliament if the President will make her the Deputy Majority leader.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy News, Afenyo-Markin whose position Adwoa Safo is fighting for indicated that he has not heard of the news that Adwoa Safo wants him out.



According to him, he is not ready to discuss anything about the Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament.



“I won’t discuss her, I’m not discussing her, I’m not discussing her, I rely on my earlier answer,” he insisted as the interviewer Evans Mensah tried to squeeze answers from him.



When asked how the majority in the house is approaching the issue he said “approaching what? You have asked whether or not we are going to get the e-levy through I say we are engaging”.



“I don’t want to comment on that, I’ve not heard, I’m not supposed to hear everything,” he said but when told that Kennedy Agyapong was emphatic with his claims of Adwoa Safo asking to take over his position, he said, “let me validate it”.