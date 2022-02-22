I’m too matured to fight in Parliament – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament(MP) Kennedy Agyapong has said that it’s the only immature Parliamentarians who fight in Parliament.



According to him, he is turning 62 years very soon and will not dabble in anything immature like what his colleagues are doing in Parliament.



“I will not fight in Parliament, I’m matured,” the Assin Central Lawmaker said in an interview on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).



He said if he was a civil servant, he would have been on retirement by now and therefore it will be an affront on his age to engage in fisticuffs in Parliament.



The businessman indicated that he will always want to be a businessman because if he wasn’t a politician, he wouldn’t have been harassed the way he is harassed.



He indicated that he’s always trailed by people who demand money from him; something if he was a businessman he wouldn’t have been faced with.



To him, it’s imperative that members of the NPP stop complaining about their party not taking care of them and focus on making life better for them.