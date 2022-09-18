I’m not a traitor in NDC – Koku Anyidoho insists on his roots in the party

General News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former Deputy General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Koku Anyidoho has rubbished claims by a section of members of the party of being a sellout because he celebrates the memory of the late John Evans Atta Mills.



According to Koku Anyidoho, even though John Fiifi Atta Mills made the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC, he hates the late President with a passion that he has done nothing to celebrate the man who made him running mate and Vice President.



He says regardless of the hate, he will not kowtow to the whims and caprices of John Dramani Mahama.



“Today, they call us, traitors, because we respect the memory of the late President and REFUSE to be slaves to John Dramani Mahama,” he said in a series of tweets last Friday.



He continued “I don’t have the energy to waste hating John Dramani Mahama (not worth my time); it is John Mahana who HATES me bitterly for loving President Atta-Mills.



“I refuse to be enthused by the high-pitch yelping of John Dramani Mahama vis his supposedly truncated emoluments. He ungratefully did NOTHING for the Memory of President Atta-Mills,” he said.