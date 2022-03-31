I’m happy E-Levy is passed – Akufo-Addo thanks Parliament

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he is happy that Parliament has found a way of passing e-levy.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Tuesday, March 29 moved a motion for the passage of the E-levy in Parliament.



This was after he presented a statement on the E-levy in the House.



“I, therefore, move the motion” for the passage of the E-levy, he said.



Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng seconded the motion.



However, just before he finished making his statement Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu rose and said they could not deliberate on it because they did have access to the report. His position was supported by Tamale Central lawmaker Murtala Mohammed.



But the Minority staged a walkout while the Majority in Parliament passed the levy that has been received with contempt.



Reacting to the happenings in Parliament and the passing of the e-levy the President said he is the happiest man alive.



“Mr. Speaker, despite the protracted and sometimes acrimonious nature of proceedings, I am happy that the House has, finally, found it possible to pass the e-levy.”



He indicated that the levy will “is going to make a significant contribution to revenue mobilisation and the management of the economy, and I want to thank Members of the House for making this possible”.



The President used the opportunity to call on all Ghanaians to support him win for the country.



“The road to recovery will be hard and long, Mr. Speaker, but we have started on a good footing by accepting that we are in a difficult place, and are taking the difficult decisions that will get us out. If anyone ever had any doubts about the need to be self-reliant, the point has now been forcibly drilled home to us. The pursuit of the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda is even more compelling now.”



