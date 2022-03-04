I’m building a ‘solid foundation’ to make Ghana a center of admiration — Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

President Akufo-Addo has said he is building a solid foundation for Ghana that will make it the center of attraction in Africa and the World.



According to the President, development and progress for any country takes patience and is therefore appealing to Ghanaians to bear with him as he builds the solid foundation necessary for Ghana’s economic take-off.



The President of the Republic was speaking at the 2022 Head of State Awards in Accra yesterday where he assured Ghanaians that the best of the nation’s days are ahead, not behind.



“We are establishing a solid foundation for the economic take-off of our country. In peace and in unity, I am certain that we will build a new Ghanaian civilization that will attract the admiration of Africa and the world,” he said to applause.



The President conceded that Ghana had a long way to go but that just like the nation’s independence struggle was not achieved in a day, national prosperity will equally take time.



“We must have the pride to acknowledge that we have made positive strides. We must also have the humility to appreciate that we still have some way to go. We must have the patience to accept that just as our fight for freedom and independence was not achieved in a day, so too, national prosperity will not come overnight,” he said.



This year, a total of 36 students drawn from across Ghana were honoured at this year’s President’s Independence Day Awards ceremony in Accra.



They were made up of two students – a male and a female – from each of the 16 regions who were the best in last year’s BECE, as well as four best male and female students with visual and hearing challenges selected based on their BECE raw scores.



Each award winner was presented with a citation and a medal. Later, each will receive an electronic tablet and Nestle products.



The President was the Special Guest of Honour in whose name the award scheme was established.