I’ll ensure all current NPP national executives lose - Kennedy Agyapong declares war

Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Businessman and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kennedy Agyapong has said that he will ensure that all National Executives of the party lose in the upcoming election.



According to him, he is not enthused by their performance as Executives of the prestigious NPP.



The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) was infuriated particularly by the current Director of Communications Yaw Boaben Asamoa who to him is contributing to the many problems in the party.



He described the Communications Director for the political party as an idiot who contributes nothing to the political party and warned John Boadu of such an individual who may contribute to his failure during the internal election.



“It’s only NPP that will allow a failed Lawyer like Boaben Asamoa to be a Communications Director. John Boadu will lose the election because of this idiot. I swear to God we will see. John Boadu orchestrated for this idiot to be our communicator.”



He continued “NPP people should rise up against jerks like Yaw Boaben Asamoa. They will all lose, I said I was not going to open my mouth but I will make sure they all lose. A new breed, I swear to God I said I was not going to but because of Yaw Boaben Asamoa you’ll see what will happen in the party.



I will be going around…because if we have dishonest people who will always kotow to Yaw Buaben Asamoa we will lose the election so we will eliminate all of them. What is their contribution? They only go and collect money, we bring the money. We bring the money.”