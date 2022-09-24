I’ll be the lead campaigner for Bawumia- Alhaji Hindu declares

Politics of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Campaign Manager of defeated Northern Regional Chairman hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Alhaji Hindu Abdallah has disclosed that he will lead the campaign of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s



His decision to support the Vice President he disclosed in a radio interview, is not borne of being a Northern brother but because Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia can provide the quality leadership the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Ghana need going forward.



To him, it will be imperative for all members of the New Patriotic Party to rally behind a man who has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is capable of helping the party break the eight.



Alhaji Inusah Dagomba Boy was speaking on Radio Tamale when he made this known.



“If Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is contesting, then I will be the lead campaigner for him. I’m not supporting Bawumia because he is a Northerner or Muslim but rather supporting him because he is competent,” he said.



He continued “Dr. Mahamudu is extremely knowledgeable and fit for the job. There’s nobody who is more popular than Bawumia in the NPP”.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will choose a new leader for the 2024 elections. The Governing political party seeks to make history in Ghana’s political space by going past the eight-year cycle enjoyed by all political parties in the country.