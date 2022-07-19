I'm available for you - Asabee to Stephen Ntim

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A failed chairman-aspirant of the New Patriotic Party Stephen Asamoah Boateng says he will avail himself for roles and responsibilities assigned him by the newly elected chair of the party Stephen Ntim.



In a statement, Mr. Asamoah Boateng who garnered a little over 1000 votes said he had called Mr Ntim to congratulate him and assured him of his support.



“I reached out to our New National Party Chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, and congratulated him and his Team.



“I also told him of my desire and preparedness to avail myself at any time to serve the Party as we seek to re-energise it in winning Elections 2024 to break the 8,” the statement said.



It further noted:”Although we could not win as we set out to do, we can be proud of a great campaign strategy and the down-to-earth grassroots interactions.



“I am hale and hearty, and I urge you all to be also strong and motivated for the journey which lies ahead for the NPP at large.



“We did what was expected of us but, the Delegates believed that the currently elected Executives can do better. I respect their decision without any reservation.



“I use this opportunity to also congratulate all newly elected Executives on their respective Victory, and my other contenders as well. I am always there for the Party, and ready to work together with all and sundry to break the 8”.