Hypocritical decision – Former NPP MP slams leadership over 'dismissal' of 'Alan boys'

Politics of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Edward Ennin, the former Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, has voiced his concerns over what he perceives as an unfair approach by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in handling internal matters and the dismissal of four members.



Ennin said the expulsion of former General Secretary, Nana Ohene Ntow, ex-Adentan MP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, former MP of Madina, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Hopeson Adorye, exposed the unfairness and inconsistency of the leadership.



In an interview on Okay FM on November 21, 2023, he pointed to a perceived discrepancy in the treatment of individuals who have allegedly violated party rules, referencing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's involvement in a similar act that did not result in similar consequences.



The former MP questioned whether some individuals are deemed more important than others within the party hierarchy.



He expressed his dissatisfaction with what he perceived as a hypocritical stance, citing President Akufo-Addo's earlier statement asking certain constituency in the Ashanti region to vote for whomever they wish to.



"My issue is that, are some people more important than others in the party? Because I see that there is some level of hypocrisy in this decision…Nana Addo sat in an interview in Kumasi and said that people should vote for whoever they want and that is good for the party, right?



"Some constituency in the Ashanti region Atwima Nwabiagya or so, is that one good for the party, so the president is above the party rules? So, what happens to those who flouted similar rules, can’t the same law be applied?” he said.



"What they have done now is people can decide during the election whom they should vote for, they can decide not to declare their stance now but will vote for Alan. If Ohene Ntow is having a family of 100, at least 50 might follow him, same with Boniface,” he added.







AM/SARA







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.