Hypocritical Bar Association operating like a wing of NPP - Murtala jabs

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Member of Parliament for the Tamale Central Constituency, pointed out what he describes as hypocrisy on the part of the Ghana Bar Association, GBA.



The lawmaker cited selectivity on behalf of the group in commenting on national matters to back his classification of the GBA as a ‘bunch of hypocrites.’



According to him, the GBA in its current mode was behaving like a wing of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Murtala was commenting on a statement in which the Association called for Police to take action against persons involved in the public flogging of two lovers at the forecourt of the palace of the Wa Naa.



He stressed that whiles he agreed with their statement, it also exposed their double-standards in choosing what to comment on and at what time.



“The Ghana Association; these are a bunch of hypocrites. I agree with everything they said about it (the Wa incident), but I’m saying that they’re a bunch of hypocrites. But who doesn’t know?



"They behave like an NPP wing. In this country, the La Mansha Naa’s Palace in Tamale, Police gunned down a gentleman. The Ghana Bar Association didn’t see the need to say anything. In this country, people who went to demonstrate and participate in an electoral process, they were gunned down under the instruction of the government (yet) the Ghana Bar Association didn’t see a jot about what happened to those citizens”, he lamented in an interview on JoyNews this week.



He continued: “So they (the Ghana Bar Association), pick and choose what pleases them. There have been a lot of [issues]. Look, at Nkoranza, when they killed that gentleman, where was the Ghana Bar Association? They were in an absolute state of incommunicado. So my problem with them is that, what is good for the goose is good for the gander."



The MP referred to a 2000 statement in which the GBA at the time promised to remain mute on political discourse after the NDC had lost the elections. He stressed that the GBA cannot have the luxury of commenting when it suits them.



“Other people can do that, but for them, I have a problem. Because [in] several incidents, those I have mentioned, they didn’t see the need.



He went further to cite the instances like the death of Major Mahama, the post 2020 electoral violence, Ayawaso-West Wuogon bye-election chaos and quizzed: "what did they say about it? They were quiet.



"It was violation of the rights of people. It was an attack on our democratic processes. You had military who were commandeered by ministers of state to Parliament. The Ghana Bar Association didn’t see the need to comment. Who are they trying to deceive?”



With regards the Wa incident, the GBA in a statement dated June 1, stated thus: “The flogging of the young persons is antiquated, backward, barbaric and abominable, and the GBA condemns same in no uncertain terms. The barbaric act contravenes Articles 12 (2) and 15 (1) (2) (a) and (b) of the 1992 Constitution."



The statement subsequently called on “the relevant security agencies to arrest all persons involved in the physical abuse of the two young persons, investigate the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are prosecuted in accordance with the law”.