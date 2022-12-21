Hypocrites comment directed at NDC elders unfair – Ambassador Agyekum fires Pablo

General News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

An elder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum has taken a swipe at the newly-elected National Youth Organizer of the party, George Opare Addo aka Pablo for running down.



The NDC youth leader alleged that the NDC elders sat aloof and watched him being insulted but intervened after he started replying same to people who directed it at him.



He said the elders lost their voices when he came under constant attack from various quarters in the run up to the party’s Youth election only to be heard when started serving them their own hot cake.



Ambassador Agyekum has not taken the young man’s comment lightly and is calling for some disciplinary action from the newly elected executive to act on it immediately.



“How on earth will our youth organizer just run the council of elders of the NDC down as hypocrites, what have we done to deserve all these. I know our members; we are all distinguished individuals with enviable reputation over the years, why should a young man just insult as”



“This is unacceptable, and I am hoping the newly elected executives will invite the young man and call him to book, this is over the board”



“I know most of our members are not happy, all that he is accusing us of is false, he doesn’t know what we do behind the scenes, this was uncalled for. This attack on us is not right and must not be condoned”. He said



READ ALSO: NDC man offers coffin for Kennedy Agypong’s burial The NDC youth and women’s wing elections were characterized with a lot of smear campaigns and insults.



This prompted the former President and 2020 Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to invite the youth organizer and the party national communication officer Sammy Gyamfi to order.



He invited them for a truce in his office and shared pictures after his engagement on social media.



