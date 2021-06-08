'Hypocrite Akufo-Addo must lift restrictions on funerals, weddings' - Nukpenu

General News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

The Greater Accra Regional Organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu, has described President Akufo-Addo as a hypocrite and a lawbreaker.



His premise was how the President, His Vice and other top appointees breached the restrictions on funerals to attend the final funeral rites of late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka, Sir John.



In his view, it was about time President Akufo-Addo lifts the ban on funerals and other social gatherings because they are no longer necessary and effective.



Anthony Nukpenu explained that Ghanaians love funerals and respect the dead hence would do everything possible to give the dead a befitting burial.



To this end, Ghanaians will not obey the rules for private burials. During the early stages of the COVID-19, Ghanaians were observing the rules, but that is not the case today.



"The blatant disregard for the rules by all the political parties during the electioneering period also encouraged Ghanaians to disregard the rules because the politicians were breaching the rules”, he said.



The young politician said he did not see how the attendees of the funeral could have observed thee protocols, adding, "every sensible leader would have to lift certain part of the restrictions and stop the selective prosecutions”.



The government leadership he suggested must be worried over the collapse of businesses due to the restrictions and do the needful.



On the call made by the Ghana Medical Association, he said they have no scientific basis in making their claims.