Hypertension and diabetes among young people below 40 on the rise at Gbawe – Medical Doctor

Health News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Doctor Henry Nii Odai, Medical Superintendent of Hillcross Medical Hospital, has expressed shock upon discovering that several young persons in Gbawe suffer from hypertension and diabetes.



Henry Nii Odai reported that out of 180 people diagnosed, 12 were youth, indicating a concern with hypertension and diabetes.



He disclosed this to the media during a free health screening exercise in the vicinity.



Dr. Henry Nii Odai revealed that most victims of hypertension and diabetes are unaware of their condition, and those who are aware use local herbs, causing concern.



The screening exercise was a collaboration with Radiance Oil and part of the Homowo Festival celebration.



The doctor expressed concern about the prevalence of challenges due to unhealthy eating habits and lack of exercise, particularly among individuals under 40.



"This is a significant challenge. When you speak with those affected, you will find that many are unaware of their conditions. Those aware have turned to herbal medicines and self-medication, which has exacerbated their conditions. The number of people affected by these conditions alarms us. As a result, we must take action and address the problem. If we increase the number to 1,000 people, it will reveal a disturbing number of affected people,” he added.



Dr. Odai urged the public to adopt healthy habits, avoid junk food, and encourage regular exercise, while also advising drivers to avoid late-night eating.



Deputy Managing Director for Radiance Oil Joseph Addai urged the public to undergo regular checkups to prevent severe medical conditions and reduce premature deaths.



He believed that this is both medically and financially sound, as it saves individuals from spending excessively on managing their worsened conditions.



Chief of Gbawe Nii Boye Kojo III and some residents praised the organizers for their assistance.



The chief stated that the free health exercise was a good idea, especially given the country’s economic situation.



He urged the organisers to repeat the exercise on a regular basis.