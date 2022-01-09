Husband, wife, children and mother-in-law perish as vehicle plunges into river

Regional News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Family of six (6) have been confirmed dead in a vehicle accident on the Kumasi Nkawie Sefwi highways on the evening of Saturday, January 8, 2022.



The victims include a couple, their mother-in-law and three children who were returning from a wedding when they met their untimely deaths.



The driver of the vehicle, according to reports, attempted an overtaking and saw another vehicle approaching him with equal speed.



In an attempt to swerve, they landed in a nearby river and got drowned in the process.



Ashanti Regional Police MTTD commander Chief Superintendent, Adu-Boahen has confirmed the incident.



He told EIB’s News Ashanti Regional correspondent Isaac Justice Bediako that “ Yes the report on the accident has come to my attention. Those six people have died in the Nkawie area. An investigation has commenced. I’m yet to receive facts on the accident from my officers on the ground,’’ he said.



One of the victims, Eunice Maame Fosua, was a Community Health nurse with Forifori Health Center in Afram Plains South District in the Eastern region but currently on study leave studying post-basic midwifery.



According to a close friend, “they attended the wedding of Eunice’s sister-in-law (that is her husband’s sister). They were six (6) in the car and all of them couldn’t make it. Eunice, the husband, Eunice’s mother, their child and two other children. They were returning from the wedding and they met their untimely deaths. The husband attempted an overtaking and saw another car coming. In an attempt to swerve, they landed in a nearby river and got drowned”.