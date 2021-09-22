Husband sheds tears after W/R Minister disputes pregnancy of Takoradi woman

General News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Western Region Minister Kwabena Otchere Darko Mensah has reportedly disputed the nine-month pregnancy of 28-year-old Josephine Panyin Mensah.



Madam Mensah was found in Axim on Tuesday, September 21, after five days of search.



She did not return home after her Thursday dawn routine walk.



A frantic search was mounted by the Western Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service after her husband, Michael Simmons, lodged a formal complaint.



A call to her mother by some unknown persons for a ransom a few days later fuelled rumours of another case of kidnapping in the Western Region capital.



But she was found in the garden of the Jehovah Witness church at Tolanu, a suburb of Axim.



She was said to be without the baby and unable to communicate, prompting her rescuers to send her to the Axim Government Hospital for care.



This Mr Darko Mensah confirmed on Kumasi-based Kessben FM on Wednesday, September 22, further claiming that a brief from National Security said Madam Josephine Panyin Mensah was without a baby in her womb at the time she went missing.



However, speaking on Takoradi-based Connect FM Wednesday morning, husband Michael Simmons said records are at the Takoradi Hospital to show that his wife has been pregnant for nine months.



He was moved to tears by the words of the regional Minister, claiming the National Security should have made its cross-checks before coming out with that piece of information.