Husband pours hot water on wife for 'no food'

Source: GNA

Madam Linda Agyei, a 23- year old woman at Odumasi, a farming community near Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, has been hospitalised with serious burns after her husband poured boiling water on her for not serving him supper.



She has been admitted at Nkwanta Medical Hospital receiving treatment with burns around her lower back and ribs.



Madam Agyei, a farmer, narrates to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) from her hospital bed that her husband, Yakubu Naru, refused to provide food and housekeeping money and yet wanted to be served food.



She said food has always been a problem for them and she has to manage to prepare food for the children and starve herself.



She said anytime her husband returns home and there was no food for him, she becomes the cause and receives beatings on regular instances.



An eyewitness said this was not the first time the victim was being beaten as recently her husband similarly burnt her clothes.



The suspect, a farmer, has since gone into hiding upon hearing that the case has been reported to the Nkwanta South Police.



Superintendent of Police, Mr Lawson Lartey, the Nkwanta South Municipal Police Commander, who confirmed the incident assured that the suspect would be arrested and brought to justice.



