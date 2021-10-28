Husband of missing lands commission staff sent for psychiatric examination – Police

General News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The police on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 secured a court order to refer the husband of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staff of the Lands Commission in the Ashanti region who has gone missing for psychiatric examination due to some incoherent statements from him on the matter.



The police in a statement said as of Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the Police had no evidence linking, the husband, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, to the disappearance of Rhodaline.



The clarification comes following rumors on social media that Mr. Aggrey had allegedly murdered his wife.



The police said investigations are still ongoing and at this point, they are unable to disclose any information to the public on the matter.



The police have also urged persons creating and circulating unconfirmed reports on the case to desist from the practice since their actions can impede police investigations.



