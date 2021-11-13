Husband of ‘missing’ Lands Commission worker charged with kidnapping

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr Wilberforce Aggrey, the husband of a missing Lands Commission employee in Kumasi has been remanded in police custody by the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi.



The husband, a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been charged provisionally charged with kidnapping.



His lawyers have asked the court to grant the lecturer bail.

The husband was arrested in connection to the disappearance of the wife, Rhodaline Amoah Darko.



The wife went missing on August 30, 2021.



The Police told the court that investigations were still ongoing hence the suspect should be kept in custody.



The defense team is led by Frederick Kankam and supported by Dr Adomako Kwakye and Kwaku Appiah.



The court, presided by Korkor Achaw Owusu, remanded the accused into police custody to reappear on November 26, 2021.



According to the Police, the suspect in his caution statement admitted to sending those messages through his wife’s phone.



The accused person, however, says he does not know the whereabouts of the victim’s phone.