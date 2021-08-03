Husband kills wife in daughter's presence

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The suspect, Bashiru shot his wife during an argument at dawn



• The suspect pulled the trigger in his daughter's presence



• Bashiru attempted to commit suicide after the incident



A 48-year-old man has reportedly shot and killed his spouse at Aswuafuo-Asamang in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region after she allegedly threatening to divorce him.



The suspect, Bashiru Kophy Nyaniba, is said to have shot and killed 39-year-old Vida on Monday, August 2, 2021, at about 1 am. He is reported to have shot his partner twice at close range in the presence of his daughter near the single-room apartment in which they lived in.



Vida, according to reports, had intended to divorce her husband following unresolved marital issues.



Some family relatives who spoke to the media said, although the couple had some relationship issues, the families of the two managed to settle the matter.



Bashiru Kophy had three children with the late Vida. Reports say he had another child with another woman.



Prior to the shooting, the couple had had an argument at dawn. Their 13-year-old daughter reportedly stepped in to restore calm but the accused did not heed his daughter’s plea.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue while Bashiru has been handed over to the police after he attempted to commit suicide.



