Husband, daughter of Pokuase Interchange chop-bar operator granted bail

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The husband and daughter of the woman who was captured operating a 'chop-bar' under the Pokuase interchange have been arrested by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.



60-year-old Kwame Addo who is the husband was apprehended alongside his daughter Comfort Dartey during a police operation.



The woman is believed to have absconded after news of her activity on the pavement became a subject of national discourse.



DSP Juliana Obeng, who is the Public Relations Officer of the Gretaer Accra Regional Command confirmed the arrest to Citi News and disclosed that they have been granted bail.



“There are two persons who have been arrested and brought to the regional command. The two persons are a father and a daughter, and they were arrested in connection with a 'chop bar' being operated by these two persons. Their names are Comfort Dartey, 32, and the father Kwame Addo, a 60-year-old man.”



She noted further that Kwame Addo and his daughter who were apprehended on count of causing public nuisance were cautioned and made to sign bond of good behavior.



“They have been granted bail, but they have been cautioned for causing public nuisance. We are hoping to see them tomorrow, and we will continue our investigation,” DSP Juliana Obeng added.



The Police and other municipal taskforce teams were compelled to storm Pokuase after a video went viral of a woman operating a fufu business around the facility.



The video raised concerns about the attitude of Ghanaians towards the maintenance of such facilities and heightened calls for punitive actions to be taken against all persons who trade on pavements in the capital.







