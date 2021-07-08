Husband allegedly murders wife over misunderstanding

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: GNA

A 34-year-old man, Kwasi Kumi, who allegedly murdered his wife, aged 39, after a misunderstanding that ensued between them on Tuesday, is under police arrest at the hospital.



After allegedly murdering his wife, Kwasi Kumi attempted suicide, which landed him in hospital.



The incident occurred at Breman Asikuma, a suburb of the Asikuma- Odoben-Brakwa (AOB) District of the Central Region.



The body of the deceased, Adiza Ibrahim, has been deposited at the Our Lady of Grace Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation, while the suspect is assisting police investigations.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Serwaah Oppong, Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast on Wednesday.



She said on Tuesday, July 06 at about 20:00 hours, one Mr. Adams Quainoo and Madam Mariama Ayub Bawa reported to the police that around 17:30 hours, three persons came visiting the deceased's house and informed the complainants of her demise.



Police PRO explained that the complainants upon hearing the information rushed to the deceased’s room, forced it open, and found her lying in a pool of blood.



She indicated that the two quickly informed the police and they proceeded to the scene, found her in a supine position in a pool of blood, and the police after careful inspection of the body, identified a big cut on the chest, made with a kitchen knife in the wound of the deceased.



Information gathered by the police revealed that a misunderstanding ensued between the couple and after some time, the suspect locked the door and bolted.



Same day at Ekumfi Otuam, the police received information that a man suspected to have taken poison was found lying unconscious at the roadside.



DSP Oppong said the police hurriedly got to the scene and sent him to Apam Government Hospital for treatment and after gaining consciousness, he confessed to the police that he attempted suicide.



Police PRO said the team probed further and later he disclosed he had committed a crime at Asikuma.



The Ekumfi Police then contacted the Asikuma team and were informed of the murder of the suspect's wife, which had been reported to the station.



She said the suspect is under armed guard at the hospital while receiving treatment.



