Husband abandons wife at hospital after CS complication

General News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 29-year-old woman has been abandoned by her husband after suffering complications following a Cesearan section( CS). .



Agnes Nana Asare delivered two months ago at Hawa Memorial hospital in Akyem Osiem through surgery but suffered complications of surgical site infection, bloated belly and constipation.



She was referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital for further treatment.



A surgical procedure was carried out to address the condition but the complications resurfaced and she underwent another process .



However, Agnes Asare’s husband is no where to be found during her two months admission at the hospital.



“when I was discharged after the surgery at Hawa Hospital ,I vomited whenever I ate. My Tommy was bloating but I couldn’t fart .I had constipation too so I was sent back to Hawa Hospital where I spent three days . We did scan and laboratory tests but they couldn’t identified the cause.The incision became infected and there was fluid coming out from it . It was later that a doctor came and examined that they was fluid in my belly . so they referred me to this hospital (ERHK) one night . They performed another surgery to correct it but has become infected again”



“I have been here for the past two months .I don’t know the whereabout of my husband. We went to the house of the man at Osiem but we were told he has traveled to search for job”



Agnes was discharged Monday December 27,2021 but struggling to pay her medical bills .



Her poor mother was desperately roaming to secure loan to pay the about Ghc2,000 medical bills for the daughter to be released.



Agnes Asare who could not control her tears lamented that even money to buy baby essentials and buy food to eat has become a headache .



She appealed to philanthropist and individuals to come to her aide.



This was revealed at the sidelines of distribution of special baby hampers to 20 babies born on Christmas Day at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua by MTN Ghana.



Fifteen (15) babies were born at the Eastern Regional Hospital on December 25,2021 while five others including a set of twins were referred to the facility for continues healthcare .



Ms. Joana York Amoah ,second In-charge of the Lying-in ward at the Eastern Regional Hospital who welcomed the MTN team said the donation has put smiles on the faces of mothers who hitherto were depressive due to financial challenges.



She however requested that “the post natal care unit is challenged with a lot of problems regarding women who after delivering are not able to afford their bills and still remain in their care for a longer period, therefore individuals and NGO’s should come to their aid”.



Mr. Ebenezer Okaikoi Tetteh who led the MTN Ghana team to the hospital , said “MTN is also sharing in the joy of the season and we are here on boxing day to show love to mothers of babies born on Christmas Day. We have 100 baby hampers for distribution at Pentecost Hospital and Madina Polyclinic.As we speak, MTN Ghana through its employee volunteers is distributing baby hampers in all 16 regions of Ghana.This year, we are distributing a total of 500 hampers at a cost of GHC 150,000 across the country.



According to him ,the annual distribution of baby hampers commenced in 2011 with few regions but later expanded to all 16 regions of Ghana.



He said a total of over 2,000 hampers including this year’s hampers have so far been distributed to babies born on Christmas days .



“The donation is one of the many ways the MTN Ghana Foundation has catered for the health needs of several individuals and medical institutions across Ghana.The Project started with few regions however by 2020 all the then 10 regions have been included. Today we are in all 16 regions distributing hampers.We see the occasion as a season of giving and also of love and in the midst of Covid-19, MTN counts it very important to still reach out to our dear mothers and lovely babies born on Christmas Day to show them the MTN kind of love.We congratulate the mothers and we use the occasion to wish our customers and stakeholders a very Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year”.said Ebenezer Okaikoi Tetteh .



