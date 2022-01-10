Hunter mistakenly kills partner

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police arrest man for murder



Man kills partner while on a hunting expedition



Hunter says he mistook his partner for game



The Police has arrested a hunter identified as Yao Papa Domie in the Volta Region for killing his hunting partner after mistaking him for a game.



On a hunting expedition, Yao Papa Domie, 31, shot his partner, Eric Sonka, on January 6, 2022.



The victim died instantly after he was mistakenly shot.



According to a DailyGuide report, the Public Affairs Unit of the Volta Regional Command confirmed the report, adding that the suspect is currently in police custody to assist with the investigation and will be charged for court as soon as the investigation is complete.



Meanwhile, the deceased's body has since been deposited at the Peki Government Hospital for Autopsy and preservation.