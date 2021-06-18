Hunter allegedly kills friend over Ghc 5 debt

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A middle-aged man has died after his friend allegedly shot him following a confrontation over a Ghc5 debt he owes him.



The incident happened at Akuapem-Apiredi in the Eastern Region.



The deceased whose name was given as Ben, a drinking spot operator, was allegedly shot twice on his chest by Kwame Dankwa, a 50-year-old hunter.



The suspect had confronted his friend to pay his debt.



Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that Ben refused to pay the debt, a situation which resulted in a confrontation, and the hunter allegedly pulled a locally manufactured gun and shot him.



The deceased was pronounced dead on arrival at the Tetteh Quarshie memorial hospital in Akuapem-Mampong after he was rushed there for treatment.



Meanwhile, the suspect has escaped arrest.