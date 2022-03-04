Hungary to offer Ghanaian students from Ukraine chance to continue schooling – Ampratwum-Sarpong

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has said that the government of Hungary is ready to offer all displaced Ghanaian students from Ukraine an opportunity to finish up their education in their country.



According to him, this is a great opportunity for all those students who are willing to jump for it, adding that the people of Hungary are ready to match up all the facilities they had in Ukraine.



The Deputy Minister was addressing some 24 returnees from war-torn Ukraine on their arrival at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Friday, March 4, 2022.



“We are hearing is that the government of Hungary has agreed to take those of you who’d be preparing to transfer to universities or to continue your education in Hungary. And they are prepared to match whatever facilities, whatever financial assistance or fees that you were paying.



“So, there’s a window of opportunity and a window of hope and all is not lost even though nobody will wish you go through what you went through,” he told them.



While commiserating with the returnee students, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, said that the Russian government had agreed to help with the easy passage of Ghanaian citizens still stuck in some parts of Ukraine.



“The good thing is, as at this morning, after (sic) the Russian authorities and the president, using various avenues from the EU and the AU, President Putin has finally come out to say that they are going to open a safe passage for students, citizens who are caught up in Sumy, Kharkiv and other areas. That is going to start immediately,” he said.



He also explained that the Red Cross is offering to help Ghana in its evacuation plans.



“The Red Cross has also agreed to join and participate in the exercise of evacuating our citizens who are caught up in Sumy and in Kharkiv and the other areas. That is good news,” he added.



In all, there were 24 students who were brought back home on Friday, March 4, 2022: 16 via Qatar Airways and 8 via Turkish Airlines.



