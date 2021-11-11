Hungary donates 800,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Ghana

Health News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Hungarian Government has donated 800,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines valued at 1.4 million Euros to Ghana.



Briefing the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Wednesday, Mr Tamás Endre Fehér, the Ambassador of Hungary to Ghana, said the donation was the largest Hungary had ever offered to an international partner.



“Ghana is an important partner for Hungary in Sub-Saharan Africa and we hope the donation will contribute to the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we look forward to deepening our friendly cooperation with Ghana in the years ahead,” he said.



Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the Coordinator of Ghana Hungarian Friendship Association, thanked the people of Hungary for the gesture.



In all, Ghana has taken delivery of more than two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.



The country is targeting to vaccinate about 20 million (70 per cent) of the population to reach a herd immunity threshold.



Ghana’s COVID-19 vaccine sensitisation campaign builds on the emergency response awareness campaign conducted from March to December 2020 about COVID-19 risks, prevention, and treatment.



Since the re-opening of the Hungarian Embassy in Accra, in 2016, many projects have been implemented successfully in the water, sanitation, health, agriculture and food sectors, showing the potential and commitment from both countries at the highest levels.



After four successful years, Hungary doubled the quotas for Ghana under the Governmental Scholarship Programme, with the country sending 100 new students each year for various degree programmes.