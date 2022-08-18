Hungarian Embassy, Scholarship secretariat hold orientation for schorlaship awardees

General News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Embassy of Hungary in collaboration with the Scholarships Secretariat organised an orientation programme for scholarship awardees who are due to study in Hungary in September 2022/2023 academic year.



In attendance at the Hungarian Embassy was the Deputy Ambassador, Mr David Bekesi, Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh who has been very instrumental in the Hungary-Ghana Government scholarship programme, the Economic Counsellor at the Embassy, the head of Consulate, President of the Ghana-Hungary Business Association, representatives from the scholarships Secretariat led by Mr. Setor Adanuvor, a director and liaison of the Hungarian scholarship, Dr. Stella Agyemang Duah, Alumni facilitator of beneficiaries of the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship and other Alumni.



The distinguished personalities delivered goodwill messages to the scholarship awardees and advised them to study hard, return home and make Ghana proud. The beneficiaries were pleased with Government efforts in training them for future relevance.



Speaking to Dr. Stella Agyemang Duah, she thanked the Government of Ghana through the competent office of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat headed by Mr Kingsley Agyemang under which she got the opportunity to travel to Hungary for her PhD studies.



She also thanked the Hungarian Government and the Embassy for making this bilateral relationship possible. She further reiterated that beneficiaries should study hard and return home to build Ghana as she is currently doing in Ghana.



She stated that “education is a right, however, scholarship is a privilege, not a right. This Hungarian scholarship is a privilege and has become one of the popular scholarships at the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat.”



The event ended with an interaction section between scholarship awardees and the dignitaries present.



Rev Dr. Lawrence Tetteh wished all beneficiaries well and also prayed for them.



