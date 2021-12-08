Hung Parliament stressing Members of Parliament – Effiduase-Asokore MP

Politics of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore, Hon. Dr. Ayew Afriyie has said that the hung Parliament has been stressful for especially members of the Majority in Parliament.



According to him, it’s imperative that members of his political party New Patriotic Party (NPP) take lessons from the stress they have had to go through in Parliament.



He believes that the mafia in internal elections should be a thing of the past going forward because, at the end of the day, Members of Parliament are the ones who have to bear the brunt of their mafia.



Hon. Dr. Ayew Afriyie made this revelation on Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.



“At the end of the day, it is all about hung Parliament. Going forward, there should never be a case where we will go into an election and someone will want to vote skirt and blouse or someone thinks of dealing with the party especially in the Ashanti Region,” he said.



In Ghana’s Parliament today, the Majority in the house has 137 members whiles the minority has 137 members with one independent candidate.



The government has had a hard time getting the 2022 budget approved because the Minority in Parliament has some challenges with the budget and believe some aspects needs to be reviewed.