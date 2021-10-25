Hundreds turn up for second phase of Immigration Service Recruitment

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

• Second phase of Ghana Immigration Service recruitment commences



• Body screening and document authentication were carried out



• Centers opened in all regions of Ghana



The Ghana Immigration Service as part of its 2021 recruitment exercise commenced the second phase of the process on Monday, October 25, 2021.



The second phase of the exercise is the body selection and document authentication process which sees applicants going through an inspection phase for a check on their height, and other physical features as well as the authenticity of their application documents such as their birth certificate and education certificates.



The exercise which is being conducted at various centres across the regions in the country had hundreds of applicants turning up on the first day.



In the Greater Accra Region, two centres operated on Monday at the El Wak Sports Stadium and at the Accra Sports Stadium.



When GhanaWeb visited the El Wak screening centre around midday, there was quite a significant number of applicants waiting in line.



According to one of the applicants who spoke to GhanaWeb, he arrived at the centre as early as around 3:30 am to ensure he had secured a good spot.



However, as at midday, he was yet to go through the process.



Under the scorching sun, various queues representing the categories for graduate applicants and general recruits were formed around the stadium.



Despite the use of a scheduling system to ensure crowd control at the centre, it was not easy to miss the enormous number of applicants who had turned up with high expectations of being recruited into the Ghana Immigration Service.



Another applicant who spoke to GhanaWeb attributed the high number of applicants and turnout at the screening centre to the level of youth unemployment in Ghana.



The screening exercise is expected to continue on Tuesday and end somewhere within the week with more applicants as expected to turn up in their numbers as the days go by.