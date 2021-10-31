Hundreds of women throng EIB’s ‘Go Pink’ free breast cancer screening

Health News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Hundreds of women from all parts of Accra turned up for the GHOne TV and Starr FM ‘Go Pink’ free breast screening event at the Achimota Retail Center, Saturday, October 30.



The “Go Pink’ initiative is part of the two station’s breast cancer awareness campaign to mark breast cancer awareness month which is marked worldwide every October.



Aside from breast cancer screening, other health services were also delivered for free including eye screening, diabetes test, Hepatitis B test, Typhoid and malaria test, general wellbeing test, psychological consultation, amongst others.



Present at the ‘Go Pink’ event was a myriad of GHOne TV and Starr FM on-air personalities and celebrities including General Manager of both stations and ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, Francis Abban, Lantam Papanko, Yazzi Sangari, amongst others.



Speaking to the women who were present to screen, Nana Aba Anamoah reiterated the fact that breast screening was not just reserved for the month of October. She entreated everyone including men to screen periodically so as to ensure they are safe from the sickness.



She said “I’m happy that most of you that turned out are women because breast cancer is real. As women, we need to take our breasts seriously. We don’t have to wait till October before we screen.



“The way we are always with our phones surfing the internet is the same way we should pay attention to our breasts,” she added.



“We are happy to have you all and don’t forget that the EIB network has the entire country at heart.”



Patrons at the ‘Go Pink’ were thrilled to live band music from an all-female band whiles various screening centers were attending to long queues of patients.