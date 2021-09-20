Hundreds of passengers, drivers stranded as flood divides road

Regional News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A section of the Cape Coast-Fosu-Kumasi Highway (N8) has caved in after a heavy downpour at Akomfode, near Assin Andwa in the Assin North District of the Central Region, making vehicular movement difficult.



The Japan contractors who are currently working on the N8 are yet to fix it.



The situation has left over 200 cars, drivers, and passengers plying the route stranded and creating vehicular traffic.



Some passengers had to spend the whole night at the scene at the mercy of the weather.



They are therefore appealing to the government to fix the road as soon as possible for them.