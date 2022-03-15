Hundreds of hardworking NPP members have silently resigned – Musah Superior

Politics of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

General Secretary aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Iddrisu Musah Superior, is claiming that hundreds of youth and some hardworking members have left the party unofficially.



According to him, the mass silent resignation from the NPP is caused by neglect.



The former Mayor of Tamale observed that the situation was worrying and posed a major threat to the political fortunes of the party in 2024.



“…Hundreds of our hardworking party people who have been abandoned have either silently left or resigned unofficially from our party. They feel very neglected…,” he said in a statement.



Mr. Superior, therefore, holds the view that the only antidote in addressing these grievances and concerns that have forced hard-working people out from the party is the need for people with fresh ideas and capable of mobilizing the party in unity.



“…This situation calls for fresh ideas and a new face to re-recruit our disgruntled party people back to work for the party to win the 2024 elections…” He added



He assured that, “…I have a strategic plan to re-energize and mobilize our teeming grassroots unto victory…”



His comments come at a time some party footsoldiers are bleeding over a huge amount of money that has been given to media personality Afia Schwarzenegger by the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare when they are hungry.



According to most of them who are lamenting on social media, their efforts have not paid off whereas those who never suffered with them in the trenches while in opposition are those large and in charge.