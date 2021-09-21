Hundreds hit streets of Takoradi for #Fixthecountry demo

General News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Hundreds of Ghanaian youth have hit the principal streets of Sekondi Takoradi on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 to join the #FixTheCountry protest.



Convenors and Protestors clad in branded #Fixthecountry T-shirts are calling for jobs to be created, end in corruption, unemployment and kidnappings in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.



A member of the Oketekyere Afrifa Mensah, said, “we are tired of substandard governance. We are tired of governance that has no plan. We are tired of directionless leadership.”



Placards displayed has inscriptions such as 'Ghana Gas should be named Nzema Gas', 'Greedy politicians Nzema land is not for sale', 'Potholes in Nzema has graduated to manholes' and 'Nana did you meet Nzemahene during your tour?'.



The group, in August, embarked on a similar protest here in Accra with hundreds of individuals trooping to the Obra Spot to participate in the much-anticipated street protest.



